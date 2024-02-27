Kelsea Ballerini To Host 2024 “CMT MUSIC AWARDS”

Kelsea Ballerini will return as solo host of the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS and perform LIVE. This marks the fourth consecutive year she takes the reins for country music’s first fan-voted award show.

Previously, Ballerini was at the helm of the 2021 and 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS alongside Kane Brown. She hosted remotely for the 2022 show.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my 4th year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music awards in Austin, TX. Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.” said Ballerini.

The 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS return LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 7th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Nominations, Performers and Presenters for the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay Tuned!

