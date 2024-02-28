LISTEN: The Avett Brothers’ “Love Of A Girl”

Today, The Avett Brothers return with news of their first album in five years, out May 17th via Ramseur Records/American Recordings/Thirty Tigers. Produced by longtime collaborator, friend and early champion Rick Rubin, The Avett Brothers is as much untitled as it is self-titled, for as Thomas Keating said: “Silence is God’s first language – everything else is a poor translation.”

Recorded in Malibu’s Shangri-La Studios, as well as Nashville, Mar Vista, and the band’s hometown of Concord, NC, The Avett Brothers is a collection of songs seen through a lens of independently studied spirituality; questions and considerations in the interest of the divine unknowable. In an ongoing attempt to comprehend existence and our interpersonal connectedness, these songs seek the sacred in the commonplace: a cheap cup of coffee, the smallest movement of love, broken hearts and school bus lessons, a baby’s first and second steps, growing older and holding on to one’s roots, losing someone and accepting fate, rediscovering hope and finding sanctity in tragedy…ultimately reveling in the fun and surrender of what we cannot understand.

As their first full-length release on Ramseur Records/Thirty Tigers since 2007’s Emotionalism, The Avett Brothers is both a cumulative opus and fresh start for the band’s future as a multifaceted and singular force. In the time that has passed since their last album, the band have also debuted Swept Away, a new musical inspired by and featuring their music, backed by a cast and crew that have earned a collective nine Tony Awards. Hailed as a “spellbinding tale” and “worthy of a broadway christening”, the show has completed successful runs in Berkeley, CA and Washington, DC, with more news to be announced soon. Furthermore, the North Carolina Music Hall of Famers recently earned a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance from the Americana Honors & Awards, while Seth Avett released a solo album celebrating his songwriting hero Greg Brown, Bob Crawford created a podcast about John Quincy Adams, and Scott Avett had multiple exhibits for his work as a figurative painter (while creating all the artwork and illustrations that will accompany The Avett Brothers LP).

The Avett Brothers will begin performing music from The Avett Brothers on a far-reaching tour this spring and summer, including their own five-day festival in Mexico, a headline show at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium on album release day, three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, LA’s SoFi Stadium with Luke Combs, and more across the US. There are no Nashville dates as of yet.

