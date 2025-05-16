Morgan Wallen Releases Fourth Studio Album

Country megastar Morgan Wallen has officially released his long-awaited fourth studio album, I’m The Problem — out now via Big Loud / Mercury Records. Already making waves with three No. 1 hits at Country radio and six Top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 before it even dropped, the 37-track project is now available everywhere. (Listen here)

Recorded just outside Nashville, I’m The Problem finds Wallen leaning all the way into his roots — and his range — blending straight-up country with indie rock and hip-hop elements, alongside powerful storytelling and raw vulnerability. Collaborations with Post Malone, Tate McRae, ERNEST, HARDY and Eric Church help round out a deeply personal and musically adventurous album.

“I feel like we accomplished what I had in mind,” Wallen shares, reflecting on nearly a year of writing and refining the tracklist with longtime collaborators Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome. “This record means something to me — it’s not just 37 songs we threw together.”

From the emotionally charged title track that opens the album to the stripped-down self-reflection of “I’m A Little Crazy” that closes it, I’m The Problem is both a confession and a catharsis. Whether it’s the indie-rock-leaning “Genesis,” the vulnerable ode to fatherhood “Superman,” or the transformative “I Got Better,” Wallen isn’t shying away from the hard questions — or the growth that comes from asking them.

“‘I got better since you got gone’ would be how I feel right now,” Wallen says of “I Got Better.” “It’s not just a song to a girl — it could be to anything holding you back. I’ve finally said goodbye to a lot of those things, and I’m proud of the results.”

Wallen co-wrote 22 tracks on the album, pulling from a powerhouse list of 49 songwriters to create what he calls “a fully immersed project.” While musical influences range from Keith Whitley to The War on Drugs, Wallen’s distinctive voice — and his no-filter honesty — remain the emotional through-line.

Alongside the album release, Wallen has announced his 2025 I’m The Problem Tour, kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The massive 20-city stadium run includes stops in Seattle, Foxborough, Toronto, and more — including two back-to-back nights at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, a first for any artist.

Joining Wallen on tour will be a rotating roster of heavy-hitters: Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Koe Wetzel, with rising stars Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley, and Anne Wilson also on the bill.

Before the tour officially launches, fans can catch Wallen at his Sand in My Boots Festival this weekend and at a special, one-night-only album release celebration on May 28 at Roundhouse in London.

With I’m The Problem, Morgan Wallen delivers his most ambitious project yet — an album as complex, confessional, and genre-blending as the artist himself. And with a sold-out tour on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be another landmark year for one of country music’s biggest voices.

