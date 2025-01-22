Rockers, The Backfires, Coming To The End

We’ve been watching the fast rising New York rock band The Backfires and soon you will have the chance to do that as well at The End here in Nashville on February 25th. Formed in 2018, when Alex Gomez (vocals) left New York to study in London and met Harry Ruprecht (guitar) and Max Wanduragala (drums). The three of them then recruited Matt Walter (bass) before they recorded their debut EP, ‘Consider the Backfires’ in the hazy midst’s of lockdown. In 2021 the band recorded singles, ‘Blindsided’ and ‘Reflections On My TV’ in London before permanently relocating to New York City in 2022.

The band are a formidable live act, having toured the US with the Silversun Pickups, Courteeners, and the Mysterines as well as headlining their own shows, and with their debut record coming in 2025, it looks like this could be the year the band make waves around the world.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!