Nashville Chapter GRAMMY Nominees Celebrate

The Recording Academy® Nashville Chapter hosted its annual GRAMMY® Nominee Celebration Tuesday night in midtown. Guests at the invitation-only event included nominees from diverse categories including Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Best Country Song, Best Bluegrass Album, Best Contemporary Christian Album and Song, Arrangement, Instrument and Vocals Song, Best Traditional Blues Album, Best Contemporary Blues Album, and Best Jazz Instrumental Album.

Guests were treated to the instrumental jazz sounds of The Birdsong Trio while enjoying food, drinks, and warm conversation on a chilly Nashville evening.

Photos courtesy of the Recording Academy® Photo by Ed Rode for Getty Images ©2025

