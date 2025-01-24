 


Nashville Chapter GRAMMY Nominees Celebrate

The Recording Academy® Nashville Chapter hosted its annual GRAMMY® Nominee Celebration Tuesday night in midtown. Guests at the invitation-only event included nominees from diverse categories including Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, Engineered Album, Non-Classical, Best Country Song, Best Bluegrass Album, Best Contemporary Christian Album and Song, Arrangement, Instrument and Vocals Song, Best Traditional Blues Album, Best Contemporary Blues Album, and Best Jazz Instrumental Album.

Guests were treated to the instrumental jazz sounds of The Birdsong Trio while enjoying food, drinks, and warm conversation on a chilly Nashville evening.

Photos courtesy of the Recording Academy® Photo by Ed Rode for Getty Images ©2025

L to R: Recording Academy Nashville Chapter Senior Executive Director Alicia Warwick, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Recording Academy Nashville Chapter President Armand Hutton.
L to R: Nominee Cody Fry, nominee Cam, nominee Dan Tyminski.
L to R: Recording Academy Nashville Chapter President Armand Hutton, nominee Jessie Jo Dillon, Recording Academy Nashville Chapter Executive Director Alicia Warwick, Big Machine Music President Mike Molinar.
L to R: Recording Academy Nashville Chapter President Armand Hutton, nominee Daniel Tashian, Recording Academy Nashville Chapter Senior Executive Director Alicia Warwick.
L to R: Nominee Nathan Dantzler, nominee Julian Bunetta, nominee Ian Fitchuk.
L to R: Recording Academy Nashville Chapter President Armand Hutton, nominee Jessi Alexander, Recording Academy Nashville Chapter Senior Executive Director Alicia Warwick.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music.

