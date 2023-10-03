ROADTRIP! Cavefest Is This Weekend!

The Caverns will hold it’s second annual CaveFest this weekend and if it’s anything like last year, get ready to have some fun. It’s just a short road trip to the beautiful rolling hills of Grundy County and we can’t wait! Featuring a curated line-up of music over three days as well as on-site camping, open underground jam sessions, cave tours, delicious food trucks, local vendors, free access to shower trailers & climate-controlled bathroom trailers with flushable toilets, and more.

The line-up for CaveFest includes: Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Peter Rowan, The Travelin’ McCourys, Jim Lauderdale, Town Mountain, The Lil Smokies, Lindsay Lou, Sam Grisman Project: Plays Garcia/Grisman’s Shady Grove Album, Jon Stickley Trio, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Larry Keel Experience, The HillBenders: Play WhoGrass, Sicard Hollow, Big Richard, Fireside Collective, Airshow, Two Runner, Pert Near Sandstone, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Volunteer String Band, Off The Wagon, Three Tall Pines, Johnny Campbell Band, Big Daddy Love, Tree of Forgiveness – A Tribute to John Prine, Hudost, and Wyatt Ellis & Friends.

Lindsay Lou, dubbed by fans the “Queen of CaveFest” in the festival’s inaugural year, will return as one of CaveFest artist-in-residence. As artist-in-residence, in addition to a dedicated performance slot, Lindsay Lou will be found sitting in with others all weekend long creating memorable collaborations and magical CaveFest moments. Nashville.com’s favorite show last year was Sicard Hollow so we are looking forward to their show and also the John Prine tribiute. The weather will be perfect for camping and there are still a few tickets left so LET”S GO! Get Your tickets here.