Road Trip! Blackberry Smoke Is Coming To The Caverns

Blackberry Smoke is coming to Nashville.com’s favorite cave! It’s a short road trip to Grundy County and the beautiful grounds of the Caverns so plan to be there on Friday, July 28th and Saturday, July 29th, when the band returns to descend into the depths of The Caverns for a 2-night run of underground shows.

With members Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), and Brandon Still (keyboards), Blackberry Smoke has gained recognition for its singular Southern rock sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk. Their coveted shows at The Caverns have attained pilgrimage-worthy status among the band’s fanbase who travel great distances to see the group rock out in such a unique, subterranean setting. And with The Caverns’ yurt packages and on-site campground, fans can truly immerse themselves at the live music destination for a weekend with Blackberry Smoke.

Single day and 2-day general admission tickets, 2-day yurt and VIP packages, and camping passes for Blackberry Smoke in The Caverns go on sale this Friday, June 9th at 10a CT at TheCaverns.com (direct ticket page link). With limited capacity underground, guests are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

Blackberry Smoke fans can access presale tickets on today, June 8th. Sign up to get the exclusive access code at www.BlackberrySmoke.com/tour.