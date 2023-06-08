Jake Worthington Invited To Join The Opry

Taking the stage at The Ryman Auditorium for Marty Stuart’s Late Night Jam last night, country’s rising cowboy Jake Worthington joined icon Marty Stuart for a performance of their unreleased co-write “I’m The One,” and Worthington’s anguish filled ballad “State You Left Me In.” Beaming as he stood beside one of his heroes, the night became one Worthington will not soon forget, as Stuart surprised him with the milestone invitation to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on July 21.

“This boy has country music in his heart,” Stuart beamed as he brought Worthington onto the stage. “If I was betting on anybody in country music, I’d put all my chips on this guy. I love him and I believe in him, he’s the real deal.”

Speechless as Stuart shared the news of his Opry debut, Worthington reflected later in the evening teary eyed, “Man, I ain’t got no words. At the drop of a hat we will be there. It means the world that Marty Stuart shared this with me, his music has been a heavy influence on mine. He’s the king of cool in country music. I’ve always believed in the power of a song, but I’ve never seen it playin’ out like this for me. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of.”

Kicking off the week, Worthington made his Ryman Auditorium debut Tuesday night (6/6) at Craig Wiseman’s Stars for Second Harvest, earning a roaring standing ovation after his acoustic set. Now with two monumental moments under his belt, Worthington gears up for more can’t miss live shows this week at Nashville’s CMA Fest, bringing his fresh take on traditional country music to the Chevy Vibes Stage on Friday (6/9) at 10:15 a.m. and Whiskey Jam on Saturday (6/10) at 2:00 p.m.

Not missing a beat, Worthington has been steadily bringing two-step ditties to dance halls nationwide, featuring a set list chock-full of music from his acclaimed self-titled debut album. The 13-song track list reminiscent of the genre’s classic roots infuses fresh blood into country’s still beating heart, earning him early praise from fans and critics alike.