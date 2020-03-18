Rising Star Gabby Barrett Makes History

Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett continues to gain traction with her debut Country single, “I Hope,” crossing into elite territory on multiple charts.

Aiming for the top of the format, “I Hope” now stands inside the Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, while the jet-fueled anthem is also at #4 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and atop Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for the third consecutive week. The song previously reached #1 on Apple Music’s Country chart and is currently #50 on the Billboard Hot 100 – tracking a combination of radio play, sales and streams across all genres – picking up speed as the ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee makes history on two fronts.

According to Billboard, this week marks the first time in Country Airplay chart history that debut singles by two women (Barrett and labelmate Ingrid Andress) sit inside the Top 10, while she continues to break glass ceilings with younger listeners, too.

“Wow, I feel so blessed to have a Top 10 single,” Barrett shared with Billboard. “(‘I Hope’) felt special from the beginning, and to see the reaction has been overwhelming in the best way. I can’t thank country radio, my fans and my team enough for believing in me. And, I’m so happy for Ingrid. It’s an exciting time.”

Her romantic newest release “Hall of Fame” sits at #1 on Radio Disney Country this week, making Barrett the only female artist in three years to have her first three releases hit #1 on the chart, joining Kelsea Ballerini as only the second artist to do so in history. Additionally, the tune is spinning on SiriusXM nationwide, climbing The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown chart now. Barrett was recently chosen as one of SiriusXM‘s elite “Future Five,” the five new artists across all genres predicted to break through in 2020.