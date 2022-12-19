Rising Singer/Songwriter Logan Wall Signs With BMG

Rising songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Logan Wall has signed a new global publishing deal with BMG.

“BMG has felt like family from day one. I can’t tell you how excited I am to walk into a write knowing I’m turning songs into BMG. They truly have their ears tuned to something special, and they make me want to write the best songs of my career,” said Wall. That creative backbone is what every songwriter in Nashville dreams about. I can’t wait to see what the future holds with this team at BMG.”

Wall is a songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist based in Nashville. Growing up in Jackson, Tennessee, Wall began writing songs at age 12, and producing by the age of 14. By the time he graduated from the Audio Production program at MTSU, Wall had already opened a studio of his own and was generating steady work developing and producing up-and-coming bands.

Chris Oglesby, BMG VP, Creative, in Nashville, said, “Logan Wall is bad to the bone. I have been a fan for a longtime. He is a great producer, singer, and songwriter with a fresh approach to everything he does. Logan and BMG have a writer / publisher relationship to pay attention to.”

Wall’s work ethic and talents as a topliner and vocalist led him to opportunities with Ross Copperman, Joe Fisher and Keith Urban prompting Wall to spend a few years behind the mic as an artist himself. Now back to his first love – writing songs and helping other artists achieve their vision – Wall approaches every aspect of music with the wisdom of an industry vet, and a true appreciation for the craft of songwriting. His versatility allows him to write and produce across all genres, including Country, Indie-Alternative, Pop, Americana and Contemporary Christian.

Wall has multiple cuts with Augustana, Anderson East, Larry Fleet, Brantley Gilbert, William Clark Green, John Paul White, Zachary Williams and Donovan Woods among others. His growing circle of regular collaborators include Tyler Chambers, Tom Douglas, Preston James, Drew Kennedy, Madison Kozak, Emily Landis, Austin Nivarel, James Slater, Joybeth Taylor, Brett Tyler and more.