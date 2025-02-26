Review: Nashville Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty – A Spellbinding Performance

Last Saturday at TPAC’s Jackson Hall, the Nashville Ballet transported audiences into the enchanting world of The Sleeping Beauty, a timeless classic brought to life with grace, elegance, and undeniable talent. Choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling, the production proved that even with a simple set, subtle details, and beautifully rich colors, the magic of ballet can shine through effortlessly.

As relative newcomers to the ballet—our first experience being The Nutcracker—we weren’t quite sure what to expect. But even as beginners, the sheer technical brilliance and artistry of the Nashville Ballet was immediately evident. The dancers moved with precision and emotion, making even the most intricate footwork and lifts appear effortless. Each movement felt like poetry in motion, drawing the audience deeper into the fairy tale.

Of course, no production of The Sleeping Beauty would be complete without its legendary score, and for this performance, the Nashville Symphony provided the music. Why is a ballet review in the Nashville Music Scene section? Because the symphony’s performance was nothing short of flawless — a rich, sweeping accompaniment that breathed life into every pirouette and grand jeté. The power and nuance of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score were executed with such precision that it was impossible not to be completely immersed in the moment.

From the delicate grace of Princess Aurora to the dramatic presence of Carabosse, the entire cast delivered a performance that was both technically stunning and emotionally captivating. The Nashville Ballet continues to prove itself as a world-class company, and The Sleeping Beauty was a testament to their skill, artistry, and ability to make even ballet newcomers feel like seasoned enthusiasts.

For anyone considering venturing into the world of ballet, this production was a perfect reminder that some stories are best told through music and movement. And with the Nashville Symphony’s impeccable musicianship elevating every scene, The Sleeping Beauty at TPAC was nothing short of magical.

–Jerry Holthouse

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!