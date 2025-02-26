LISTEN: Nathaniel Rateliff & Gregory Alan Isakov, “Flowers”

Nathaniel Rateliff & Gregory Alan Isakov just released “Flowers.” (listen above) The collaboration is a full circle moment for longtime friends who rose through the Denver-Boulder scene together, the pair initially crafted “Flowers” as a demo around Rateliff’s 2020 solo album And It’s Still Alright. However, the song remained unfinished for five years before the two revisited it recently. We’ve seen both Rateliff and Isakov at Bonnaroo and have been fans ever since.

Rateliff shares, “In the moment, because so much time had passed, it was hard to remember who had written what – our words becoming each other’s. Now, listening back, I remember lines Gregory offered and others I did, but it truly is a work of us together, as one.” Isakov reflects, “My longtime friend Nathaniel Rateliff brought some pieces of a song by the farm a little while back and we finished it and tracked it late that night. We ran around the studio tracking instruments and ideas thinking we might re-track it all later, but just loved how the first take came out. Hope you love it as much as we do.”

Rateliff & Isakov will perform togther again at Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ landmark Madison Square Garden show on March 27, part of their milestone first ever arena tour around the critically acclaimed fourth studio album South of Here, out now via Stax.

