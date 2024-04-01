Redferrin Gets A Jack Daniels Surprise

Warner Music Nashville’s rising artist Redferrin received a special surprise from Jack Daniels last week (3/27). The visit commemorated the release of Redferrin’s new music video “She’s Like Whiskey” (Watch above) which was filmed at the Jack Daniels distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

Jack Daniels Master Distiller Chris Fletcher, along with Mike Galvin and Greg Luehrs of Brown-Forman, stopped by the Warner Music Nashville office to personally deliver Redferrin with his welcome letter, membership card, and land “deed” as part of The Tennessee Squire Association.

The Tennessee Squire Association began in February, 1956, based on an idea from the Distillery’s first National Sales Manager, Winton Smith. Following World War II, the demand for Jack Daniel’s whiskey was higher than production could keep up with and Smith was looking for a way to keep customers around the country happy while supplies were low. He decided that loyal fans who had written the Distillery saying they could not get any Jack Daniel’s whiskey would instead receive a plot of land, a square inch of unrecorded property on the Distillery’s grounds. This would make them part owners, or Squires, and the first members inducted into the Tennessee Squire Association.

Following the presentation, Warner Music Nashville’s Co-Chair & Co-President, Ben Kline, led a toast to Redferrin’s success with the artists own Single Barrel selection of Jack Daniels.

Born Blake Redferrin, the rising star is bursting onto the scene as one of Nashville’s most unique and innovative new artists. Living just 30 miles north of Music City, he spent his first 24 years on the pegs of a dirt bike, chasing high-speed dreams with the throttle pinned and no kill switch. He earned a professional ride by the time he was 18 and joined the national Arenacross circuit. But crashes and injuries are a constant companion in racing, and they eventually catch up with everyone, so he began exploring the idea of changing direction. The singer-songwriter is currently on the road with Niko Moon on tour and will join Billy Currington in the spring in addition to several festivals and a trip overseas to C2C.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!