Oliver Anthony Drops First Studio Album

Oliver Anthony announced that his first studio album, HYMNAL OF A TROUBLED MAN’S MIND, will be independently released this Easter Sunday, March 31. Described by some as a voice from a distant era – one who nevertheless has made a stunning impact on the digital age – the native Virginian who first emerged last fall returns now with entirely self-penned stories from an often unseen side of the American experience. Produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb the 10-song collection, most of which are already known and cherished by Oliver Anthony’s fanbase, is intertwined with spoken-word Gospel and the previously unreleased, “Momma’s Been Hurting.”

“’Hymnal of a Troubled Man’s Mind’ is the story of my life, from 2013 until 2023,” shares Chris Lunsford, the man and voice behind Oliver Anthony. “It is intended for the listener to sit down in a quiet place, undistracted and just listen beginning to end. Every lyric, every note – every everything – is intentionally placed. “This album represents the most pure and transparent view inside my heart and soul that I could offer. While Richmond was the song that got my name out in the public, this release represents the true foundation of the music that got me through life up until now.”

With little more than acoustic guitar, upright bass, fiddle and expressive vocal, the songs on HYMNAL OF A TROUBLED MAN’S MIND speak to personal and universal struggles faced by the modern day working-class.

“In sort of a beautiful and crazy way, nearly all the songs that my fans listen to outside of the RadioWv session from August of 2023, are those Android recordings I recorded almost immediately after writing each song in 2022-2023. Think of them like a rough draft: in many cases, I had written the song not even 30 minutes before recording. My motivation for uploading was mainly to create a tangible medium, so the songs were safe for me to play at open mics without worrying about them being stolen. I feel that it was my responsibility to give a handful of my early written songs the completion they deserve. Now, I can begin releasing my most recent work, without feeling like I skipped an important step. Fans can expect to start seeing new releases soon, following this project.”

Following the overnight success of “Rich Men North of Richmond,” (listen above) which struck a chord with people around the world tallying over 250 Million global streams alone, people wanted to hear more of Oliver Anthony. They listened to what they could find online, and now with the ability to properly capture the songs, Oliver Anthony and Grammy-winner Dave Cobb recorded 10 songs in an empty, once-vibrant-but-now-decaying church in Savannah, GA that truly captures the stark imagery and sense of loss at the project’s core. HYMNAL OF A TROUBLED MAN’S MIND is an independent release; with steadfast resolve, Oliver Anthony declined numerous record label offers, a deliberate choice that underscores his commitment to artistic integrity and autonomy.

