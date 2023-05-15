Reba McEntire Named Newest ‘The Voice’ Coach

After serving as the Mega Mentor for Season 23 of NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ Reba McEntire will continue her run with the competition, signing on as a coach for Season 24. Reba will draw from her iconic career as she shares her expertise with hopeful up-and-comers, joining veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Reba is set to release her upcoming lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Set to go on sale Tuesday, October 10, the book is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes.

In conjunction with the book, Reba will release an accompanying album also titled NOT THAT FANCY. Reba teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to record stripped-down versions of some of Reba’s most iconic songs. The 14-track collection will also feature a brand new single “Seven Minutes In Heaven.”