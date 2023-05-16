LISTEN: Mishka’s “This Love”

Putting his mix of acoustic balladry and roots reggae on full display, Bermuda-born singer-songwriter Mishka has today (5/12) released an acoustic version of his hit single, “This Love.” (listen above)

Transforming the laid-back anthem with a stripped-down sway and a soothing vocal echo, the tune captures the magnetic pull of love, and pairs it with the timeless rhythm of the waves. Co-written by Mishka, the romantic tune was originally released as the title track of his latest album, and now feels more intimate than ever.

“This Love (Acoustic)” follows the 2022 release of Mishka’s This Love album, and arrives as the rising star continues to see success at AAA radio. His tracks are currently in regular rotation in a dozen major markets. The singer also continues to rack up spins with murkier tracks in daily rotation on SiriusXM’s Radio Margaritaville and No Shoes Radio, establishing him as an emerging next-wave hit maker in Island Pop.

Named iTunes Best New Artist in the Singer-Songwriter category, Mishka has posted five albums to Number One on the iTunes Reggae Album chart, and has built a grassroots fan base of more than 240k monthly listeners on Spotify. Matching that following with tastemaker acclaim, with supporters including icons like Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney. Miskha has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Rachael Ray Show and has opened for everyone from Buffet and Slightly Stoopid to reggae royalty The Wailers.

Look for Mishka at City Winery here in Nashville on 5/16.