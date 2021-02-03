Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Ray Cardwell Puts A Bluegrass Twist On “Take Me to the River”

Jerry Holthouse Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse

Bluegrass/Americana singer Ray Cardwell puts a Bluegrass twist on his brand new single, “Take Me to the River.” The recording is featured on the Missouri native’s latest album, Just A Little Rain, out now via Bonfire Music Group. Cardwell delivers his twist on the classic Al Green hit, which was originally released in 1974 by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer.

Cardwell also just unveiled the official video for the single (watch it above).

“This is my all-time favorite Al Green song! I was so happy to get it on my latest Bonfire Music CD, Just A Little Rain,” Cardwell told Bluegrass Today. “We shot the video in South Carolina on a cold November day. I had a great group of pickers for the video, we had so much fun at the shoot we all hung out and picked for a while. I hope you enjoy it! (Yes it is the Billy Bass Song)”

