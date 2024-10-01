Rascal Flatts Announce Tour After Long Hiatus

Emerging from hiatus with renewed passion, country music trio and multi-platinum selling act Rascal Flatts will embark on their Life Is A Highway Tour in 2025, celebrating 25 years of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in country music. Taking care of unfinished business, the band has plotted a 21-stop tour across the US, produced by Live Nation, delivering a thank you to the fans who have supported them throughout their over two decades-long career. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 AM local time, available for purchase HERE.

The group reflected: “In 2020, we announced the farewell tour after being on the road extensively for 20 years. To put it simply, we needed a break. Then COVID hit and our plans came to a screeching halt, like the rest of the world. Since then, we’ve been able to revisit our unique and special experience as a band and we’re ready to get out on the road again. It’s hard to believe that next year will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts, and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of the fans who have given us so much.”

Rascal Flatts also shared that they will be inviting Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane to join them across the run. Together, the trio and their fans will reflect on their iconic catalog of hits including “Bless The Broken Road,” “My Wish,” and “What Hurts The Most” – always soulful, engaging and delivered with a positive, universal message.

