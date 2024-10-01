Pilgrimage Puts On Show Of The Decade!

Rain or shine, the show must go on. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival did more than exceed expectations during their 10th anniversary return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin TN, they put on the show of the decade.

The two-day festival more than made up for Saturday’s (9/28) two-hour opening delay. By 1:30 p.m. a sea of festivalgoers was lined up fence to fence, winding through fields with anticipation of running through the entry. Festival organizers worked to restructure the day’s schedule, ensuring all artists were able to perform. Music started at 2 p.m. with Chance Peña leading the charge over at the Gold Record Road Stage.

Special moments throughout the weekend included Allison Russell’s set at the Gold Record Road Stage, where Saturday night’s headliner and Russell’s tour mate for the last 10 weeks, Hozier made a guest appearance for a duet of “Requiem.” Returning the favor, Russell graced the same stage later in the evening to sing “Work Song,” during the Irish singer’s headlining set.

Saturday came to a close as Dave Matthews Band made a splash with their unforgettable headline set at the Midnight Sun Stage. Delivering an amazing performance, for nearly two hours, Matthews and his band braved the rain. They invited out friend and festival co-billing act Trombone Shorty of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue back on the stage to rock out, ending the night on a high-note.

Bringing the heat for Day Two, Better Than Ezra’s fiery set continued a decade long tradition on Sunday (9/29) afternoon. President and CEO of Gibson, Cesar Gueikian jammed out for “Mystified” and an Elton John classic cover of “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” before gifting the guitar to a lucky winner. Lady A’s Charles Kelley also popped up to join the band during “Summer Of ‘69” delivering an electric version of the Bryan Adams’ original.

