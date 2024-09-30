LISTEN: Brad Paisley’s “Truck Still Works”

Brad Paisley just released a new song across all digital platforms, “Truck Still Works”. The song, written by Paisley, Chris Dubois, Will Bundy, Hunter Phelps and Rodney Clawson, and produced by Luke Wooten and Paisley

Paisley performed the song for the first time for television audiences on the “People’s Choice Country Awards.” The on-purpose sonic direction and lyrics of “Truck Still Works” are an ode to one of the biggest hits of his career, “Mud On The Tires” which he wrote with Dubois and became a #1 single in 2005. “Truck Still Works” is one of many songs Brad has written lately that has new inspired an entirely new album to come.

“‘Truck Still Works’ is a track where everything old is new again,” says Paisley. “We debated on how much to really allude to the original (“Mud On The Tires”) and there were questions like ‘Do you moonlight in a duck blind, catfish on a trot line?’ What do you not put in, what’s too much, what is enough and what is not enough? And trust me, we tried each of those and it was really fun. I think it was Chris Dubois’ idea to end the first verse with the line, ‘How about a little test drive down by the lake.’ It was really fun to go through the process of what makes this song both new and old. What I love about it is that the groove, the feel, is all very modern and very country. We hope it’s a blast for anyone who’s a current fan or for someone to become a new fan.”

Brad is also slated to perform “Truck Still Works” on the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special airing Sunday, October 6 at 8PM ET on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

