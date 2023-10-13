Jay DeMarcus Writes Power New Song Humanizing Homelessness

Jay DeMarcus, of Rascal Flatts, has touched millions with beautifully written, heartful songs for decades. His new song, “Skin Deep,” for the soundtrack of “No Address”, emotionally compounds the film’s storytelling about homelessness in America, bringing a more profound connection for the viewers to the plight of millions who face the epidemic daily. The movie from Robert Craig Films will be released in the summer of 2024. Watch a Reaser for the movie above.

“When my friend Greg Lucid first came to me with this project, and I started to understand the real heart behind ‘No Address’ for me, it was an easy decision to be involved. The homeless epidemic in America is growing at an alarming rate, and the sad reality is, it could literally happen to anyone,” says DeMarcus. “Through my own work with various charitable organizations over the years, I know first-hand that our unhoused neighbors come from all walks of life. I wrote ‘Skin Deep’ with Red Street Records artist Ryan Griffin and songwriter Ava Suppelsa. It was our sincere desire to paint a vivid picture of the reality and the desperation of these all-too-often forgotten and misunderstood people. I’m very proud of our song, and I’m also proud to be a part of such a meaningful and informative film.”

The movie “No Address” stars renowned actors William Baldwin, Ashanti, Xander Berkeley plus several other celebrities. The compelling drama captures the heart-wrenching journey of a group of individuals experiencing homelessness. As they unite as an unconventional family, their tale sheds light on the raw and harsh realities that many face, emphasizing that homelessness can happen to anyone.

In conjunction with the “No Address” movie, Robert Craig Films has launched The Big 5 Campaign, a comprehensive media approach to foster more understanding and action for the unhoused, centered around the film and including a documentary, music, an interactive guide, and a book. The movement also integrates The Big 5 Giveback, a pledge of $1,000,000 from the Robert Craig Films Foundation, plus 50% of the net proceeds from all The Big 5 Campaign productions to assist nonprofits addressing homelessness.

“The lyrics of Skin Deep are incredibly moving,” states Jennifer Stolo, CEO of Robert Craig Films. “I had chills when I first heard it and knew it conveyed the impact we are trying to make through these productions. Today is World Homeless Day and is a dedicated day to raising awareness about the needs of people who are currently experiencing homelessness. We’re thrilled to be announcing this news on such an important day.”