Rachel Summers Finds Freedom in Vulnerability on “Honesty”

NASHVILLE – This week’s Nashville Pick is from Rachel Summers. In a city built on storytelling, sometimes the most meaningful place a songwriter can go is the truth they’ve been holding back. Nashville-based independent artist Rachel Summers explores that territory on “Honesty,” her 2026 release about letting down your guard and allowing someone to see who you really are.

Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Summers brings together soulful, expressive vocals, modern pop, and a sense of Southern warmth. Her approach puts the voice and the story at the center, drawing on the emotional details that make a song feel personal.

Following her summer single “Give In,” “Honesty” turns toward the freedom that can come with vulnerability. It’s a song about the walls we build to protect ourselves—and the unexpected relief of discovering we don’t have to keep them standing. Rather than treating openness only as a risk, the song explores how being fully known can feel like a weight being lifted.

“Honesty” is part of a new body of music recorded at Nashville’s Dark Horse Studios with live session musicians. That setting brings an organic foundation to Summers’ pop sensibility, reflecting her interest in pairing expressive singing with musicianship that serves the story.

As an independent artist developing her career in Music City, Summers also recognizes the importance of a community willing to make room for new voices.

“as an independent artist building my career here in Nashville, I especially appreciate Nashville Picks creating space for emerging artists in the city’s music community.”

Her message closes with a simple expression of gratitude:

“Thank you for listening and considering ‘Honesty.'”

With more music to follow, “Honesty” introduces another piece of Summers’ unfolding story—one centered on connection, emotional openness, and the courage it takes to let someone in.

Learn more about Rachel Summers at rachelsummersmusic.com.

Website: www.RachelSummersMusic.com



There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form:

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