Greta Van Fleet Announces Three-Show Nashville Residency at The Basement East

Greta Van Fleet is coming back to Nashville—but this time, they’re trading the arena for one of East Nashville’s favorite music venues.

The Grammy Award-winning band has announced a three-show residency at The Basement East this October, and there’s an especially Nashville-friendly twist: tickets are just $20, including fees.

Greta Van Fleet will take over The Basement East on October 3, October 10 and October 17, with all three shows scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and doors opening at 7 p.m. The shows are all ages.

The timing couldn’t be better. The Nashville residency comes just days before the release of Greta Van Fleet’s new album, Palace for the People, which arrives October 9 via Republic Records.

The band has already given fans a taste of the new record with “Play Your Games,” “Saw You Stand” and the recently released “Tear It Down.” The album was recorded in Tennessee earlier this year and was co-produced by the band and Mike Elizondo.

For a band that has become accustomed to playing major arenas around the world, these Basement East shows will offer fans a much more intimate setting. Greta Van Fleet previously launched its Starcatcher tour in Nashville with a show at Bridgestone Arena in 2023. Now they’re coming back to Music City for three nights in a room that holds only a fraction of that crowd.

Greta Van Fleet Nashville Residency

The Basement East — Nashville, TN

October 3, 2026

October 10, 2026

October 17, 2026

Doors: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Show: 8:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. Tickets: $20, including fees

$20, including fees All Ages

Two-ticket limit per person

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25 at noon CT and will be available online only. The tickets are Will Call only, and the purchaser must be present with their guest at entry. A valid photo ID or the credit card used to purchase the tickets will be required, and the name must match the ticket order.

Get Greta Van Fleet tickets through The Basement East