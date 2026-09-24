NSAI 2026 Nashville Songwriter Awards Winners

The Ryman Auditorium was filled with Nashville’s songwriting community last night (9/22) as NSAI hosted its ninth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards, presented by City National Bank.

The evening brought together songwriters, artists and music industry professionals for a celebration of the people behind some of country music’s biggest songs. The night featured a lineup of memorable performances and honored recipients across several categories, including Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Songwriter-Artist of the Year.

One of the evening’s most anticipated honors, the “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written,” also returned, shining a spotlight on the songs that made an especially strong impact on Nashville’s songwriting community.

Winners for the ninth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards:

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Choosin’ Texas” Written by Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Joybeth Taylor

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Blake Pendergrass

SONGWRITER-ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Riley Green

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Given in recognition to a songwriter whose works have made a significant contribution to the American songbook and who has inspired the careers of others.

Vince Gill

NSAI PRESIDENT’S KEYSTONE AWARD

Given in recognition of significant contributions to the betterment of all songwriters, chosen by the current NSAI President.

Paul Williams

LEGENDARY SONG

“The Gambler” Written by Don Schlitz

“10 SONGS I WISH I’D WRITTEN” AWARDS

“20 Cigarettes”

Written by: Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass

(recorded by: Morgan Wallen)

“Bar None”

Written by: Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps, Lydia Vaughan

(recorded by: Jordan Davis)

“Backseat Driver”

Written by: Jacob Davis, Jordan Walker

(recorded by: Kane Brown)

“Be Her”

Written by: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

(recorded by: Ella Langley)

“Country Song Came On”

Written by: Dan Alley, Ryan Beaver, Neil Medley

(recorded by: Luke Bryan)

“Don’t Mind If I Do”

Written by: Riley Green

(recorded by: Riley Green ft. Ella Langley)

“I’m The Problem”

Written by: Grady Block, Charlie Handsome, Jamie McLaughlin, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen

(recorded by: Morgan Wallen)

“Just In Case”

Written by: Alex Bak, John Byron, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Blake Pendergrass, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Morgan Wallen

(recorded by: Morgan Wallen)

“Somewhere Over Laredo”

Written by: Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Harold Arlen, Yip Harburg, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

(recorded by: Lainey Wilson)

“The Fall”

Written by: Ray Fulcher, Bobby Pinson, Jeremy Stover

(recorded by: Cody Johnson)

“Weren’t For The Wind”

Written by: Johnny Clawson, Ella Langley, Joybeth Taylor

(recorded by: Ella Langley)