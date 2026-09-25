Jet Jurgensmeyer Finds His Balance in “Sane to My Crazy”

Sometimes the best country songs begin with a real love story. For Jet Jurgensmeyer’s “Sane to My Crazy,” that inspiration came from co-writer David Seger and his wife, Kathi.

During a writing session with Jurgensmeyer and Ericca Latza, Seger shared how their relationship works: he’s the dreamer and musician, while Kathi brings the level-headed perspective that keeps him grounded. That partnership became the heart of a feel-good country swing celebrating someone who loves your quirks and brings a little balance to the adventure.

“Sane to My Crazy” pairs that relatable premise with a buoyant country sound. Jurgensmeyer produced the track alongside Dan Frizsell at Farmland Studio, continuing a run of releases that includes “RED,” which has surpassed one million streams, and “Drink Alone” with Kayleigh Clark, nearing 700,000.

Born in Nashville and raised between Music City and his family’s Missouri ranch, Jurgensmeyer brings country roots and an entertainer’s experience to his songwriting. Television audiences may recognize him as Boyd Baxter on FOX’s Last Man Standing, but his growing catalog gives listeners a chance to meet the person behind the character.

With “Sane to My Crazy,” Jurgensmeyer, Seger and Latza turn a personal story into an easy-to-embrace sentiment: finding your person doesn’t mean finding someone just like you. Sometimes, it means finding the one who keeps your feet on the ground while leaving room for your dreams.

Sane to my Crazy

Jet Jurgensmeyer, David Seger, Ericca Latza

Verse:

She’s the ice in my whiskey glass

Takes the edge off my burning past

I’m barrel proof in a dented flask

She’s the ice in my whiskey glass

She’s the June to my Johnny Cash

When my ring of fire is burning fast

Her gentle voice draws me back

She’s the June to my Johnny Cash

Chorus:

She knows how to talk to Jesus

She’s learned how to tame a demon

Like me, I swear, when I’m on my bended knees

She’s the sane to my crazy

And she’s crazy for loving me

Verse:

She’s the eye in my hurricane

When the Devil’s running through my veins

A sunbeam in the driving rain

She’s the eye in my hurricane

Chorus:

Bridge:

I’m a losing game

Bound to lose my way

Got faith in where we’re going because I know that she won’t change

Chorus:

Tag:

She’s the ice in my whiskey glass

Takes the edge off my burning past

WEBSITE: www.JetJurgensmeyer.com