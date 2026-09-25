Jet Jurgensmeyer Finds His Balance in “Sane to My Crazy”

Sometimes the best country songs begin with a real love story. For Jet Jurgensmeyer’s “Sane to My Crazy,” that inspiration came from co-writer David Seger and his wife, Kathi.
During a writing session with Jurgensmeyer and Ericca Latza, Seger shared how their relationship works: he’s the dreamer and musician, while Kathi brings the level-headed perspective that keeps him grounded. That partnership became the heart of a feel-good country swing celebrating someone who loves your quirks and brings a little balance to the adventure.
“Sane to My Crazy” pairs that relatable premise with a buoyant country sound. Jurgensmeyer produced the track alongside Dan Frizsell at Farmland Studio, continuing a run of releases that includes “RED,” which has surpassed one million streams, and “Drink Alone” with Kayleigh Clark, nearing 700,000.
Born in Nashville and raised between Music City and his family’s Missouri ranch, Jurgensmeyer brings country roots and an entertainer’s experience to his songwriting. Television audiences may recognize him as Boyd Baxter on FOX’s Last Man Standing, but his growing catalog gives listeners a chance to meet the person behind the character.
With “Sane to My Crazy,” Jurgensmeyer, Seger and Latza turn a personal story into an easy-to-embrace sentiment: finding your person doesn’t mean finding someone just like you. Sometimes, it means finding the one who keeps your feet on the ground while leaving room for your dreams.
Sane to my Crazy
Jet Jurgensmeyer, David Seger, Ericca Latza
Verse:
She’s the ice in my whiskey glass
Takes the edge off my burning past
I’m barrel proof in a dented flask
She’s the ice in my whiskey glass
She’s the June to my Johnny Cash
When my ring of fire is burning fast
Her gentle voice draws me back
She’s the June to my Johnny Cash
Chorus:
She knows how to talk to Jesus
She’s learned how to tame a demon
Like me, I swear, when I’m on my bended knees
She’s the sane to my crazy
And she’s crazy for loving me
Verse:
She’s the eye in my hurricane
When the Devil’s running through my veins
A sunbeam in the driving rain
She’s the eye in my hurricane
Chorus:
Bridge:
I’m a losing game
Bound to lose my way
Got faith in where we’re going because I know that she won’t change
Chorus:
Tag:
She’s the ice in my whiskey glass
Takes the edge off my burning past
WEBSITE: www.JetJurgensmeyer.com