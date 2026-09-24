Riley Green Celebrates Seventh No. 1 With BMI in Nashville
Back Row L-R: Big Machine Records/Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment's Ryan Dokke, 50 Egg Music's Tali Canterbury, Big Machine Records/Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment's Allison Jones, BMI's Leslie Roberts, Perfect Game Creative's Jessi Stevenson, Warner Chappell's Benji Amaefule; Front Row L-R: Big Machine Records' Scott Borchetta (Producer), Randy Montana (BMI), Riley Green (BMI), Erik Dylan (BMI), Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment's Jimmy Harnen (Producer), Dann Huff (Producer); Photo Credit Katie Mathis for BMI

Riley Green Celebrates Seventh No. 1 With BMI in Nashville

Jerry Holthouse September 23, 2026 FrontPage, Music News, Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 8 Views

Riley Green has another No. 1 to add to his growing list of hits. BMI Nashville celebrated Green and his latest chart-topper, “Change My Mind,” with an industry gathering on September 22. The Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment artist is coming off his sold-out Cowboy As It Gets Tour, the release of his latest album That’s Just Me, and his highly anticipated debut as a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

“Change My Mind,” from Green’s third studio album Don’t Mind If I Do, marks his seventh career No. 1 single.

BMI’s Leslie Roberts hosted the celebration, recognizing the Nashville songwriters and producers behind the hit. Green co-wrote “Change My Mind” with Erik Dylan and Randy Montana, with production from Dann Huff, Scott Borchetta and Jimmy Harnen.

The No. 1 is also Dylan’s second chart-topper and Montana’s 12th.

During the celebration, Borchetta and Harnen presented Green with a plaque commemorating the song’s success and announced that “Change My Mind” has officially been certified RIAA Platinum.

Harnen also celebrated some of his recent success, announcing that his solo-written hits “Worst Way” and “Don’t Mind If I Do” have reached 4x Platinum and 2x Platinum status, respectively.

The celebration also included a special presentation supporting a cause close to Green’s heart. Sponsored by Studio Bank, Ron Cox presented a donation on behalf of Green and the songwriters to the Buford Bonds Charitable Fund, Green’s charity dedicated to supporting community-focused causes and honoring the small-town values that have shaped his life and career.

Green River Whiskey, the official whiskey of BMI No. 1 parties, also marked the occasion by gifting each of the song’s creators an engraved bottle of single-barrel bourbon.

For Green, “Change My Mind” adds another milestone to a career that continues to move at full speed, with new music, a major tour and a new role on The Voice all arriving in the same stretch.

And in Nashville, another No. 1 means another reason to raise a glass.

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About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

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