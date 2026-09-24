Bailey Zimmerman Celebrates Two No. 1 Hits at BMI in Nashville

Bailey Zimmerman had plenty to celebrate in Nashville on September 23 as BMI and ASCAP joined forces to honor the singer-songwriter’s latest run of chart success.

The Atlantic/Warner Records Nashville artist was joined by songwriters and music industry friends at BMI for a celebration of two No. 1 hits, “Chevy Silverado” and “Backup Plan (feat. Luke Combs).” Both songs were produced by Austin Shawn and appear on Zimmerman’s sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo, which debuted in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and inside the Top 3 of the Billboard Country Albums chart.

BMI’s Mason Hunter kicked off the evening by recognizing “Chevy Silverado,” which has earned an RIAA Platinum certification. Zimmerman co-wrote the song with Tucker Beathard, Ilsey Juber, Heath Warren and Gavin Lucas.

The celebration then turned to “Backup Plan,” Zimmerman’s collaboration with Luke Combs. The song, which is certified RIAA Gold, was written by Beathard, Jimi Bell and Jon Sherwood.

Zimmerman made the celebration especially memorable for the songwriters, surprising each collaborator with a commemorative plaque and guitar. Beathard and Sherwood also received custom Taylor 210e DLX guitars to mark their first No. 1 songs as BMI songwriters.

The afternoon included a charitable component as well. Sponsored by Studio Bank, Ron Cox presented a donation on behalf of Zimmerman and the songwriters to Wags & Walks Nashville, a nonprofit dedicated to helping dogs find loving homes.

To cap off the celebration, Green River Whiskey—the official whiskey of BMI No. 1 parties—gifted each collaborator an engraved bottle of single-barrel bourbon.