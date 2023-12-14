Priscilla Block Is On Her Way To Super-Stardom

When we last talked to Priscilla Block in 2022 she had just hit the charts with “Just about over you.” Now she’s a platinum selling artist and is well on her way to super-stardom. She recently scored her first #1 radio single with “You, Me, & Whiskey,” her duet with Justin Moore. The single has earned a RIAA Gold Certification and received more than 100 million on – demand streams to date.

With her latest release, “Hey, Jack,” (listen above) Priscilla is not only showcasing her evolution as an artist but proving she’s a force to be reckoned with in country music.

“Hey, Jack,” a mid-tempo heartbreak anthem penned by Priscilla Block herself along with Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover, and Dave Cohen, takes a departure from her carefree and angsty tracks, revealing a versatile artist with limitless potential. The song’s soulful narrative explores heartbreak, leaving Block desperately seeking solace in the mysterious Jack. It’s a testament to her ability to convey raw emotions through her music and sets the stage for a lasting and impactful career.

Block is hitting the road with the announcement of her “Hey Jack Tour” in 2024, starting in San Diego, CA, and spanning across North America. Fans can also catch her captivating performances at the C2C Music Festival in the United Kingdom and the CMC: Rocks Festival in Australia.

Having recently fulfilled a lifelong dream by joining iconic superstar Shania Twain on her Queen of Me Tour, Block continues to captivate audiences. She’s now set to share the stage with ACM and CMA Group of the Year, Old Dominion, on their No Bad Vibes headlining arena tour, including a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December tomorrow. GET TICKETS HERE.

Recognized for her groundbreaking contributions, Block was nominated in the New Artist of the Year category for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. Additionally, she received two ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominations, co-hosted the ACM Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show twice, and performed live at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, where she was nominated for the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year.

When not mesmerizing audiences on stage or recording, Block finds solace in the simplicity of hunting. Reflecting on her passion, she says, “Hunting was never something I grew up doing. I really got into it about 6 years ago, when I started dating this guy who was a big hunter. From the first time I sat out in a tree stand, I was hooked. It’s been a way for me to shut off completely. No phone, no music, just me and nature – which I think is very necessary for this wild life that I get to live.”

In the ever-evolving landscape of country music, Block stands out as a shining star, blending authenticity, versatility, and undeniable talent. With each release, performance, and accolade, she solidifies her position as a rising force in the genre.

–Jerry Holthouse