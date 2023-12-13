Dustin Lynch & Friends Raise 40,000 For Great Causes

In the eighth year of hosting his annual DUSTIN LYNCH AND FRIENDS BENEFIT CONCERT, Broken Bow Records star Dustin Lynch topped past years of fundraising efforts marking a high total last night (12/12) of $40K for three local organizations: Haven of Hope Counseling, South Jackson Performing Arts Center, and Special Olympics Tennessee.

Hosting the SOLD-OUT event at Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, TN, Lynch performed chart-toppers inspired by his hometown like 3X PLATINUM “Small Town Boy” and PLATINUM “Ridin’ Roads” (off TULLAHOMA). Songwriters Randy Montana, Brent Anderson, and Lanie Gardner joined Lynch as his special guests, with Anderson and Lynch making the live performance debut of “Blue Lights” from his recent statement-making sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy (Broken Bow Records). Likewise, Lynch played his new single “Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)” that’s Top 2 most-added at Country radio this week with 66 first-week stations nationwide. Co-produced by Zach Crowell and Ben Phillips, listen to the nostalgic dirt road rocker – written by Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander, Hunter Phelps, and Mentor Williams above.