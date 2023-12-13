Photo by Jack Owens

Dustin Lynch & Friends Raise 40,000 For Great Causes

Jerry Holthouse December 13, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 9 Views

In the eighth year of hosting his annual DUSTIN LYNCH AND FRIENDS BENEFIT CONCERT, Broken Bow Records star Dustin Lynch topped past years of fundraising efforts marking a high total last night (12/12) of $40K for three local organizations: Haven of Hope Counseling, South Jackson Performing Arts Center, and Special Olympics Tennessee.

Hosting the SOLD-OUT event at Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, TN, Lynch performed chart-toppers inspired by his hometown like 3X PLATINUM “Small Town Boy” and PLATINUM “Ridin’ Roads” (off TULLAHOMA). Songwriters Randy Montana, Brent Anderson, and Lanie Gardner joined Lynch as his special guests, with Anderson and Lynch making the live performance debut of “Blue Lights” from his recent statement-making sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy (Broken Bow Records). Likewise, Lynch played his new single “Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)” that’s Top 2 most-added at Country radio this week with 66 first-week stations nationwide. Co-produced by Zach Crowell and Ben Phillips, listen to the nostalgic dirt road rocker – written by Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander, Hunter Phelps, and Mentor Williams above.

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Country Music Association Announces 2023 CMA Touring Awards Nominees

The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for the 2023 CMA Touring Awards, which …