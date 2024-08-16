Post Malone’s Debut Country Album Officially Out

Post Malone has officially made his mark on country music with the release of his debut album, F-1 Trillion, now available via Mercury Records/REPUBLIC in collaboration with Big Loud. The album’s release comes hot on the heels of his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

F-1 Trillion is a star-studded project that features collaborations with some of country music’s most iconic names, including Dolly Parton, Hank Williams Jr., and Tim McGraw. The album also showcases the talents of today’s mega stars, such as Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Hardy, and many more. The blend of legendary voices with the new wave of country superstars adds a rich texture to the album.

Already, F-1 Trillion has produced several chart-topping hits. “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen has become an anthem, while “Pour Me A Drink” with Blake Shelton and “Guy For That” with Luke Combs are dominating airwaves across the country. And as of today Malone has added an additional 9 solo tracks to the album.

Country music is experiencing a massive resurgence, with its popularity reaching new heights. During such times, it’s not uncommon to see artists from other genres trying to capitalize on the trend. However, Post Malone stands out from the crowd. Unlike others who might dabble in the genre, Post is clearly all in. He’s not just dipping his toes into the country waters—he’s fully immersed himself in the Nashville scene.

From writing sessions with some of the biggest names in country music to playing iconic venues like the Bluebird Cafe, Marathon Music Works, and the Grand Ole Opry, Post Malone has proven that this is far from a fleeting experiment. His knowledge and respect for the genre run deep, surprising even the most seasoned country fans.

F-1 Trillion is not just an album; it’s a statement. Post Malone has successfully bridged the gap between genres, bringing his unique style to a genre that values authenticity above all else. With this release, Post Malone has not only joined the ranks of country music’s finest but has also redefined what it means to be a crossover artist.

Nashville.com was lucky enough to be in Manchester for his heading Bonnaroo show and also his intimate show at Marathon Music Works and we are big fans. Amazing album!

–Jerry Holthouse

TRACKLISTING

1. Wrong Ones [feat. Tim McGraw] 2. Finer Things [feat. Hank Williams, JR.] 3. I Had Some Help [feat. Morgan Wallen] 4. Pour Me A Drink [feat. Blake Shelton] 5. Have The Heart [feat. Dolly Parton] 6. What Don’t Belong To Me

7. Goes Without Saying [feat. Brad Paisley] 8. Guy For That [feat. Luke Combs] 9. Nosedive [feat. Lainey Wilson] 10. Losers [feat. Jelly Roll] 11. Devil I’ve Been [feat. ERNEST] 12. Never Love You Again [feat. Sierra Ferrell] 13. Missin’ You Like This [feat. Luke Combs] 14. California Sober [feat. Chris Stapleton] 15. Hide My Gun [feat. HARDY] 16. Right About You

17. M-E-X-I-C-O [feat. Billy Strings] 18. Yours

19. Fallin’ In Love

20. Dead At The Honky Tonk

21. Killed A Man

22. Ain’t How It Ends

23. Hey Mercedes

24. Go To Hell

25. Two Hearts

26. Who Needs You

27. Back To Texas

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!