Go Back In Time With Jonathan Plevyak At The Basement East

Get ready for The Jukebox Jam — a throwback community event that will transport you straight to a 1950s prom or a classic Sadie Hawkins dance. With vintage-inspired décor and a setlist packed with timeless hits from the 1950s and 1960s, Jonathan Plevyak and his band will have you dancing the night away. This is an evening tailor-made for those who cherish nostalgia and have an old soul.

Special Guests:

Blake Ruby

Bonner Black

Sam Johnston

Bird & Byron

Sadie Fine

Nashville’s own Jonathan Plevyak is a rock and soul singer whose uniquely vintage sound sets him apart. Drawing inspiration from legends like Elvis, Johnny Cash, Sam Cooke, and Billie Holiday, Jonathan fuses classic vibes with modern rock & roll. His music is like a time machine, taking you back to an era you didn’t even realize you missed.

Jonathan’s debut EP, Made In The Shade, released in January, is a testament to his retro flair, evoking the warmth and authenticity of a ‘50s vinyl. The lead single, “Wild, Love,” has been making waves since last year, featured in over 100,000 TikTok videos, bringing together a community of old souls and hopeless romantics.

The “Loverboy” era kicked off on May 17th with Jonathan’s upcoming second EP. This ambitious project weaves a narrative set in the nostalgic world Jonathan is crafting, complete with a hand-illustrated digital comic book that brings the story to life.

Jonathan’s live shows are a key part of the “Loverboy” era. He and his band, The Jukebox Boys, hit the road with Pokey Lafarge on the Rhumba Country tour in May, made a splash with his West Coast debut at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, and will headline Nashville’s iconic Basement East on September 1st. Keep an eye out for more show announcements!