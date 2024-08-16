Maddie & Tae To Make Their Headlining Ryman Debut

Maddie & Tae continue their headlining Here’s To Friends Tour through fall, and are already gearing up for their headline debut at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 1. GET TICKETS HERE!

“We have countless memories of watching magical shows sitting in the pews at the Ryman,” said Maddie & Tae. “On May 1, 2025 we get to make our own. We can’t wait to see all your faces in the Mother Church of Country Music next year.”

The Multi-Platinum Mercury Nashville duo will release their six-song EP What A Woman Can Do on September 13. The collection is available for pre-order on digital platforms today, featuring their carefree kiss-off “Free Like,” (watch above) fan-favorite recent releases “Sad Girl Summer” and “Heart They Didn’t Break,” and three new tracks. The pair take turns on lead vocals and weave their signature harmonies through the project, produced by Corey Crowder and Josh Kerr.

“We titled this project after the track ‘What A Woman Can Do’ because it embodies where we are in our lives and careers,” shared Maddie & Tae. “The theme of confidence in what we can do as women is a thread that runs through each of these songs. We feel so empowered in who we are, where we’ve been, what we’ve learned and where we’re going, and we want our fans to feel the same way when they hear this music.”

Maddie & Tae’s What A Woman Can Do Track List:

1. “Free Like” (Maddie Font, Deric Ruttan, Parker Welling, Casey Brown)

2. “Sad Girl Summer” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matt McGinn, Josh Kerr)

3. “One Hit Wonders” (Maddie Font, Jamie Moore, Ryan Beaver)

4. “Heart They Didn’t Break” (Benjy Davis, Anna Vaus, Ryan Beaver)

5. “Any Kinda Lovin’” (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Daniel Ross, Laura Veltz)

6. “What A Woman Can Do” (Maddie Font, Barry Dean, Luke Laird, Taylor Kerr)

