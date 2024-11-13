Post Malone Partners With Morrison Hotel Gallery To Bring Pop-up Gallery To Nashville

For the first time ever, Morrison Hotel Gallery, known for its unparalleled collection of fine art music photography, is bringing its iconic curation to the heart of Nashville in an exciting collaboration with Post Malone. Post has partnered with the gallery to curate the pop-up collection, hand picking a selection of images of himself, taken by his personal photographer Adam DeGross. The brick-and-mortar pop-up gallery, which is sponsored by Visa, will be located in Prima, a new development tower at the center of the South Gulch, 620 8th Ave S. Nashville, TN, and will be open from November 22nd through November 24th.

“What makes this exhibition so special is that it tells the story of Post and Adam’s journey through the photographer’s lens,” said Adam Block, Morrison Hotel Gallery CEO. “Adam’s work is personal and gritty and provides us with thrilling glimpses into one of the most important artists of his generation. These photos have an intimacy and rawness that feel alive. We’re excited to have the opportunity to show and sell this work in Nashville through this exhibition, especially during CMA week.”

DeGross has been capturing photos of Post Malone since 2017 and has been featured in Rolling Stone, GQ, and Inked Magazine. The compilation of photos will feature compelling snapshots of Post Malone in real, emotion-evoking moments both onstage and behind the scenes allowing fans to dive deep into the artist’s world, including two photos captured this summer at a private tour of the Louvre in Paris prior to his performance at Visa Live at le Louvre, a first of its kind performance connecting music, art, culture and commerce. Alongside DeGross’ photographs, the pop-up will also showcase iconic and rare music photography from Morrison Hotel Gallery.

Morrison Hotel Gallery will host the pop-up in the brand-new development building Prima, positioned in one of Nashville’s hottest new destinations, SomeraRoad’s Paseo South Gulch neighborhood. The gallery will be exhibited in an 8,500 square foot space with floor to ceiling windows to display this special collection of photographs.

