WATCH: Miranda Lambert’s “Armadillo”

Miranda Lambert continues the creative streak around her latest album, Postcards from Texas, with the release of a humorous new lyric video for fan-favorite track “Armadillo.” (watch above) The video, a colorful celebration of Lambert’s signature blend of humor and raw Texas spirit, was created by cutting-edge artist Ceci Mulia who expands on Lambert’s knack for vivid storytelling with a playful twist.

Lambert previously collaborated with Mulia on the popular lyric video for fellow Postcards from Texas track “Alimony,” released earlier this summer. Together, Mulia and Lambert have created a visual storyline that cleverly bridges the themes of both “Alimony” and “Armadillo.” The two distinct songs are united by Mulia’s imaginative style and ability to blend humor, surrealism and a distinct visual flair, capturing the essence of Lambert’s Texas-rooted tales, bringing the tracks’ characters and plots to life in a way that’s as witty as the music itself.

Both “Armadillo,” and “Alimony,” serve to represent Lambert’s sense of humor on the wide-ranging Postcards from Texas, which arrived earlier this fall via Republic Records. The album continued her unbeaten streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart.

Postcards from Texas Track List:

Produced by Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall; songwriters in parentheses.

“Armadillo” (Aaron Raitiere, Jon Decious, Parker Twomey)

“Dammit Randy” (Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, Jon Randall)

“Looking Back on Luckenbach” (Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Natalie Hemby)

“Santa Fe” feat. Parker McCollum (Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure, Jessie Jo Dillon, Dean Dillon)

“January Heart” (Brent Cobb, Neil Medley)

“Wranglers” (Audra Mae, Evan McKeever, Ryan Carpenter)

“Run” (Miranda Lambert)

“Alimony” (Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally)

“I Hate Love Songs” (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

“No Man’s Land” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick)

“Bitch On The Sauce (Just Drunk)” (Miranda Lambert, Jaren Johnston)

“Way Too Good At Breaking My Heart” (Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jesse Frasure, Jenee Fleenor)

“Wildfire” (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

“Living On The Run” (David Allen Coe, Jimmy L. Howard)

