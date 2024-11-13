Ian Munsick Announces “Horses are Faster Tour”

One of Nashville.com’s favorites, Wyoming native Ian Munsick has announced an 18-city Horses are Faster Tour in spring 2025 including a stop at The Pinnacle here in Nashville. Each stop will feature a rotating lineup of support including Colby Acuff, Chayce Beckham, Bayker Blankenship, Clay Street Unit, Kashus Culpepper, Hudson Westbrook and Jake Worthington.

“There is one thing I can always guarantee when you come to an Ian Munsick show… you will be entertained. I know how hard you work for your money and that’s why every time we hit the stage, the only goal I have is to give you your money’s worth,” Munsick shares. “The Horses Are Faster Tour will be stocked with brand new music, old songs we haven’t played in years, and of course, all the crowd favorites you NEED to hear. Rocky Mountain Fever and I are crafting an entirely different show for 2025 and I can’t wait for you to see the final result when we come to your town!”

The Horses are Faster Tour was named after Munsick’s stampeding breakthrough hit, “Horses are Faster,” released in 2017, which was certified Gold by the RIAA earlier this year; joining “Long Live Cowgirls” featuring Cody Johnson off his sophomore album White Buffalo, and “Long Haul” from his major label debut Coyote Cry.

As Munsick continues to tease new music, he most recently released “Fixin’ Me,” citing the toxic push-and-pull that often results from a relationship born on a bad habit, as one person tries to fix himself while the other remains complacent. “Fixin’ Me” was written by Munsick, Trannie Anderson and Jared Conrad, and produced by Munsick, Conrad and Jeremy Spillman. View full lyrics and credits HERE and listen HERE.

In 2024, Munsick headlined his own Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour and The Country & WESTern Tour, while also joining reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson as direct support on select dates of her Country’s Cool Again Tour.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!