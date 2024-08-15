Post Malone Makes His Opry Debut

Last night 9x Diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone made his Grand Ole Opry debut in front of a sold-out exuberant crowd. Malone performed with many of his new friends in country music including Vince Gill, John Michael Montgomery, Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson and The War And Treaty.

Post Malone & Friends at the Grand Ole Opry will air as a special Opry Live on Saturday, August 24 on the Opry Facebook and YouTube channels, streaming free on the Circle Now app, or tune in via Circle Country digital streaming partners at 9/8 p.m. CT.

Tuesday night, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated Luke Combs’ 5th Opry anniversary on Tuesday evening. Combs’ was inducted into the Opry family on June 16, 2019 by Opry members Joe Diffie and Vince Gill in front of a sold-out crowd.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!