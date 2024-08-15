Post Malone Makes His Opry Debut
Post Malone with John Michael Montgomery. Photo by Chris Hollo

Post Malone Makes His Opry Debut

Last night 9x Diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone made his Grand Ole Opry debut in front of a sold-out exuberant crowd. Malone performed with many of his new friends in country music including Vince Gill, John Michael Montgomery, Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson and The War And Treaty.

Post Malone & Friends at the Grand Ole Opry will air as a special Opry Live on Saturday, August 24 on the Opry Facebook and YouTube channels, streaming free on the Circle Now app, or tune in via Circle Country digital streaming partners at 9/8 p.m. CT.

Tuesday night, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated Luke Combs’ 5th Opry anniversary on Tuesday evening. Combs’ was inducted into the Opry family on June 16, 2019 by Opry members Joe Diffie and Vince Gill in front of a sold-out crowd.

Luke Combs celebrates his 5th Opry anniversary on Tuesday night’s show
BEST Nashville Concert Tickets!

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Go Back In Time With Jonathan Plevyak At The Basement East

Get ready for The Jukebox Jam — a throwback community event that will transport you …