Ashley Cooke Celebrates Her First Number One

BMI brought a packed house to Monday Night Brewing Preservation Co. on Wednesday (8/14) to celebrate Big Loud Records/Back Block Music artist Ashley Cooke’s first-ever No. One hit “your place” from her debut album, shot in the dark. The single, which won Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Awards, is only the second Country radio chart-topper performed by a female this year. Hosted by BMI and ASCAP and emceed by BMI’s Leslie Roberts, the 2024 ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee was joined by cowriters Jordan Minton (BMI) and Mark Trussell (ASCAP), producer Jimmy Robbins, along with industry colleagues.

In celebration of Cooke’s first No. One as a BMI songwriter, Roberts presented her with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar. Sponsored by Studio Bank, the evening concluded with a special donation presentation made by Kari Barnhart on behalf of the songwriters in support of Soles4Souls, which turns shoes and clothing into opportunities for education and employment so they can have a more hopeful future.

