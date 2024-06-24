Ashley Cooke Scores Her First Number One

Big Loud / Back Blocks Music’s Country artist Ashley Cooke has notched her first-ever No. 1 song at Country radio with “Your Place.” (listen above) The “feel good, I don’t need you anthem” penned by Cooke, Jordan Minton and Mark Trussell, is the first single from a breakout Big Loud female to claim the top spot and is only the second single to reach No.1 from a female artist at Country radio in 2024. Cooke is also the highest charted solo female in 2024 on Billboard Country Airplay, reaching No. 2 this week.

“It is truly an honor to join the legacy of Country radio No. 1’s,” shares Cooke. “Reaching the top of the chart has been a goal of mine since the first time I picked up a microphone and getting to ring the bell with the greatest team at Big Loud and the radio champions I now call friends is all the more rewarding.”

After first impacting radio on Dec. 11, the trajectory of “Your Place” claiming the top spot took the fast rising star a short 26 weeks from debut to peak, tying her as the second fastest growing solo female debut single on Country Aircheck/MediaBase in the last 10 years. “Your Place” also earned Cooke a four-week No.1 on the UK Country Radio Airplay chart, making her the first artist to do so since the chart launched earlier this year.

It has already secured the No. 1 spot on SiriusXM’s The Highway Hot 30 Countdown. To date, the track has amassed over 62M global on-demand streams. The career milestone comes just days after Cooke’s feature on Brantley Gilbert’s track “Over When We’re Sober” released to Country radio on 6/20 for immediate airplay before releasing universally on 6/21. The duet impacted Country radio today at No. 31 and No. 41 on Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/MediaBase charts respectively – the most-added single of the week – crediting Cooke with two of the top three gainers on Country Aircheck/MediaBase this week.

