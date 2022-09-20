Pilgrimage Starts This Weekend

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is only a few days away, returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN on September 24 & 25 for a weekend filled with music, food and fun for the whole family. Doors open at 11 a.m. CT on both Saturday (9/24) and Sunday (9/25). GET TICKETS HERE.

Pilgrimage Festival’s 2022 lineup features headliners Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers plus over four dozen acts including Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, Jensen McRae and many more.

Pilgrimage Festival offers entertainment for all ages, starting with its youngest attendees, who can find the fun all weekend at the Vanderbilt Health Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage, which will feature acts like Ralph’s World and Tom Mason & The Blue Buccaneers as well as programming from School of Rock and kid-friendly activities at the Mare Barn Theatre. Children 10 and under are free when accompanied by a pass-holding adult.

This year, the festival also welcomes new partner AARP. The AARP Rocks tent can be found near the Americana Music Triangle Experience, where visitors can see all that AARP has to offer the 50+ community and their families as they spin the prize wheel, take a photo, play music trivia and belt out some of their favorite tunes at the AARP Rockstar singing booth. Plus, AARP members will receive a special gift. Festivalgoers can stop by the AARP Rocks tent to learn more.

Along with music, Pilgrimage Festival is spotlighting community creatives with 40 artisanal vendors and local retailers in Makers Village and more than 25 food and beverage partners at the Farm-to-Turntable Food Truck Park and Craft Beer Hall.

There are just a few days left to plan your trip – two-day GA passes, two-day VIP passes and single-day tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now, and you can purchase tickets here.