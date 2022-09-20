Tracy Lawrence Announces 17th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry

Tracy Lawrence, is hosting his 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Fans can also expect performances by multiplatinum artist Gary Allan and rising star Travis Denning. Since its inception, Lawrence’s Mission:Possible has fried over 8,000 turkeys, provided more than 90,000 meals to the homeless across Middle Tennessee and raised over $600,000 to Nashville Rescue Mission. This year’s event aims to fry a record breaking 1,200 turkeys.

“Over the last 17 years we have served about 64,000 meals and touched countless people’s lives. When we first started frying a few turkeys, I never thought we’d fry more than a dozen or two, let alone be raising hundreds of thousands of dollars while doing it,” shares Lawrence reflecting on the event throughout the years. “I’m proud of how this event has grown and I’m thankful to have others in the community willing to participate to make it what it is today.”