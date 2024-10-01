Countdown To Cavefest!

Get ready for a weekend of world-class bluegrass and unforgettable experiences as the third annual Cavefest returns to the beautiful hills of Pelham, Tennessee, from October 11-13, 2024. Hosted at the legendary The Caverns, Cavefest has quickly become Nashville.com’s favorite bluegrass festival, bringing together a stellar lineup of headliners, incredible underground jam sessions, and plenty of surprises. It just seems to get better every year.

This year’s headliners include some of the most respected artists in the business. The electrifying Railroad Earth will bring their signature improvisational style, while the Grammy-winning Travelin’ McCourys promise to captivate audiences with their progressive bluegrass magic. Fans of Yonder Mountain String Band can look forward to an energetic set full of inventive jams, and don’t miss the dynamic duo of Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, blending banjo virtuosity with soulful harmonies.

One of the festival’s standout events is The Grateful Ball, featuring The Travelin’ McCourys alongside special guests for a tribute to the Grateful Dead with a bluegrass twist. And with Lindsay Lou and John Mailander serving as artists-in-residence, you never know when these talented musicians will pop up for surprise performances throughout the weekend.

Cavefest offers more than just music. Attendees can enjoy free on-site camping or opt for glamping packages to enhance their experience. Unique activities like open jam sessions in the stunning underground spaces, cave tours, cave yoga, and a subterranean sound bath make this festival truly special. Food trucks will be serving up delicious eats, while local craft vendors offer one-of-a-kind items to remember the weekend by.

Whether you’re there for the music, the immersive cave activities, or the vibrant community, Cavefest 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of bluegrass in one of Tennessee’s most scenic locations. Make sure to mark your calendars for October 11-13 and join us for a weekend of incredible music, adventure, and camaraderie!

