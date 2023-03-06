Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm Franklin, TN Sept 21 & 22, 2019. Buy Tickets on Nashville.com!
Pilgrimage Music Festival 2023 Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Jerry Holthouse March 6, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 1 Views

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is ready for 2023, returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN on September 23 & 24. Ahead of the official lineup announcement, fans can purchase tickets during a blind presale tomorrow (3/7) beginning at 10 a.m. CT.

The 2022 event was “back and better than ever,” as declared by PEOPLE, and marked the annual festival’s eighth year with headlining sets from Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers alongside wares and food from local artisans, chefs, brewers and more. A true family-friendly experience, festival-goers are going to want to mark their calendars for this year’s event.

