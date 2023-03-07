CMAfest Announces Initial 2023 Lineup

Today, the Country Music Association has announced the first details of its milestone 50th anniversary of CMA Fest. The longest-running Country Music festival in the world returns to downtown Nashville Thursday through Sunday, June 8-11, featuring hundreds of artists performing across multiple stages.

GET TICKETS HERE!

“We are so excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest this year!” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “A lot has changed since our early days of Fan Fair, but all these years later, the heart of the festival remains that special connection between the fans and the artists. We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our attendees in June. Stay tuned for much more!”

Catch performances from some of Country Music’s biggest stars nightly at Nissan Stadium, featuring Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson. In addition to the mainstage performances, the special Platform Stage in the center of Nissan Stadium returns this year and will feature Ashley Cooke, Dalton Dover, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RVSHVD, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen and Hailey Whitters.

The Chevy Riverfront Stage offers a stellar lineup that will entertain fans each day with Country hitmakers Lauren Alaina, Cooper Alan, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, Tyler Braden, BRELAND, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack, Corey Kent, Jon Langston, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Niko Moon, Kylie Morgan, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, Parmalee, MacKenzie Porter, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Lily Rose, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith, Nate Smith, Matt Stell, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson and Warren Zeiders.

Hitting the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park are Country artists A Thousand Horses, Avery Anna, Kassi Ashton, Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Blanco Brown, Craig Campbell, Mackenzie Carpenter, Callista Clark, Ashland Craft, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Kidd G, Erin Kinsey, Love and Theft, Alexander Ludwig, Dylan Marlowe, Chrissy Metz, William Michael Morgan, David Nail, Jamie O’Neal, Frank Ray, Seaforth, Shenandoah, Caitlyn Smith, Alana Springsteen, The Frontmen, The Red Clay Strays, Pam Tillis, Uncle Kracker, Chancey Williams and Rita Wilson.

The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park is jam-packed with performances that are sure to get fans in the groove all day with artists Tyler Booth, Dillon Carmichael, Spencer Crandall, Adam Doleac, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Carter Faith, Ryan Griffin, Chapel Hart, Home Free, Kat & Alex, Halle Kearns, Tiera Kennedy, Brett Kissel, Ella Langley, Jerrod Niemann, Catie Offerman, Drew Parker, Meghan Patrick, Kimberly Perry, Shane Profitt, Tyler Rich, Josh Ross, RVSHVD, Dylan Schneider, Canaan Smith, Noah Thompson, Thompson Square, Kasey Tyndall, Georgia Webster, Mark Wills and Anne Wilson.

Fans won’t want to miss the stacked lineup of artists set to take the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza with performances by Tanner Adell, Casey Barnes, Justin Champagne, Ben Chapman, Kyle Clark, Abbey Cone, Melanie Dyer, Taylor Edwards, Drew Green, Jonathan Hutcherson, David J, Willie Jones, Thomas Mac, Bryan Martin, Chase McDaniel, Meg McRee, Madeline Merlo, Logan Michael, David Morris, Patrick Murphy, Neon Union, Griffen Palmer, Pillbox Patti, Peytan Porter, Brandon Ratcliff, Riley Roth, Matt Schuster, Austin Snell, Tigirlily Gold, Anna Vaus, Lathan Warlick, Lauren Watkins, Sam Williams and Stephen Wilson Jr.

All artist lineups are subject to change. Outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public. Additional stage lineups, including Ascend Amphitheater, Fan Fair X activities inside Music City Center and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

While a limited number of Four-Night Stadium Passes are currently on sale, fans can access a variety of new ticket options starting today at 10:00 AM/CT at CMAfest.com/tickets.

Single night tickets for the superstar-packed nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium will be available, starting at just $85.70 per night.

Fans can tap into the festival’s history and experience how it all started 50 years ago at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center, where Meet and Greets, Music, Merch and More come together, all in the comfort of air-conditioning. Four-day and single day tickets for Fan Fair X will be available.

Riverside Retreat is an exclusive destination along the Cumberland River, offering early admission to the Chevy Riverfront Stage, where audiences attending the free daytime concerts often reach capacity. Enjoy shaded areas, misting stations, charging for mobile devices, discounts on select beverages, air-conditioned restrooms, yard games, exclusive online merchandise discount and more. Four-day tickets for Riverside Retreat will be available.