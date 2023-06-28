Phish Set For Three Night Run At Bridgestone

Phish have announced fall 2023 tour dates, including a multi-night run at Nashville, TN’s Bridgestone Arena October 6 – 8. This will be the first time Phish has played Bridgestone.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, July 15 at 10 AM ET.

Well known for their extended jams, blending of genres, and a dedicated fan base, the band consists of guitarist Trey Anastasio, bassist Mike Gordon, drummer Jon Fishman, and keyboardist Page McConnell. They all perform vocals, with Anastasio being the lead vocalist.

Phish was formed at the University of Vermont in 1983. Anastasio and Fishman had met that October, after Anastasio overheard Fishman playing drums in his dormitory room, and asked if he and Holdsworth could jam with him. Gordon met the trio shortly thereafter, having answered a want-ad for a bass guitarist that Anastasio had posted around the university.

