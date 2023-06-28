Chapel Hart Covers Loretta Lynn “Welcome To Fist City”

Powerhouse trio Chapel Hart – comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle – are hoping to make the late country music icon Loretta Lynn proud of the video for the song she requested they write before she passed, “Welcome To Fist City.” The cinematic romp, directed by Tim Hardiman with cameos including Alexis Carter (former Miss Mississippi), Mickie James (WWE superstar), Tera Fister (Nashville singer/songwriter), and Tony Smith (former Mississippi Senator) and filmed in historic Clarksdale, MS, premiered via CMT last week and is available now.

“Just when I think we can’t have more fun bringing a story to life, I’m proven wrong yet again,” says Trea. “Getting a chance to film this long-awaited video—and in the historic Clarksdale, MS no less—has been an experience I’ll never forget. I can only hope that it puts as many smiles on other people’s faces as much as it does mine every time I watch it!”

“This music video has you hanging on from the opening scene,” says Danica. “Our hope is that people will watch our videos and ‘feel’ something! It feels like we did it again, you will laugh, you will gasp, you will say oh wow! Ultimately we hope folks have as much fun watching as we do making them! We may be ready for the big screen after this one!”

Devynn shares, “It was so much fun!! I think the part that I enjoyed the most was watching the storyline of both Fist City and Welcome to Fist City come to life. I feel that the video truly ties everything together and creates a perfect vivid picture. Tim Hardiman is a genius and it was such a pleasure to work with him.”

Take a glimpse behind the scenes of the video shoot below.

“Welcome To Fist City” is featured on the trio’s recently released new album Glory Days.

The trio shined on America’s Got Talent last year with their show-stopping group golden buzzer performance of the Dolly Parton inspired track, “You Can Have Him Jolene.”