Americanafest Reveals Third Round of Performers

The Americana Music Association announced its third round of showcasing artists slated to perform at its annual AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 19-23 in Nashville.

Dale Watson, Eilen Jewell, John Paul White, The Secret Sisters, The Shindellas, and Tommy Prine are among the 100 newly-announced artists (a full list can be found below).

AMERICANAFEST 2023 will see artists hit the stage at new and historic Nashville venues with official showcases taking place at 3rd & Lindsley, The 5 Spot, AB Hillsboro Village, Analog, The Basement, The Basement East, The Blue Room, Brooklyn Bowl, City Winery, City Winery Lounge, Eastside Bowl, Exit/In, Jane’s Hideaway, Musicians Corner, Riverside Revival, Station Inn, and The Vinyl Lounge.

2023 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes are on sale to the public at $149. Available online here, Festival Passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events. Conference + Festival Passes are currently on sale to the public at the rate of $499 ($399 for Americana Music Association Members).

Full List of Showcasing Artists Confirmed for AMERICANAFEST 2023:

* = New artists announced in the third round

Abby Hamilton*

Abby Posner

Abe Partridge*

Adeem the Artist

AHI*

Alex Hall*

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves*

Amelia White + The Blue Souvenirs*

Amythyst Kiah

The Arcadian Wild

Ashley Ray*

Autumn Nicholas

BAHAMAS

The Band of Heathens

Bella White

Benjamin Dakota Rogers

Beth Bombara*

Billy Allen & The Pollies*

Blue Water Highway

Bobby Rush

Boo Ray and His Shod-Hot Band*

BOWEN*YOUNG

Brennen Leigh*

Brit Taylor*

Brother Bird*

Caitlin Canty

Caleb Caudle*

Caleb Elliott*

Cat Clyde*

Chance Emerson*

Channing Wilson

Charlie Treat*

Chatham Rabbits

Christian Lopez

Chuck Mead

Colby Acuff

Cole Chaney*

Cory Branan

Cruz Contreras*

Dale Watson*

Dallas Burrow

Dan Tyminski Band

Darling West

Darlingside

David Nance & Mowed Sound*

David Wax Museum*

Dawn Landes

Dean Johnson*

Della Mae*

Denitia

Dom Flemons

Dori Freeman*

Duquette Johnston*

Dylan Earl*

Eddie 9V*

Eilen Jewell*

Elles Bailey

Emily Nenni

Eric Bolander*

Esther Rose

Ever More Nest*

Fantastic Cat

Fruition

Gabe Lee*

Goldpine

Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane

Grace Morrison*

The Grahams

Greenwood Rye*

Gretta Ziller*

The Hanging Stars

The HawtThorns*

Heather Mae*

Ira Wolf*

J.R. Carroll

Jack Botts

Jaimee Harris

Jake Kohn

Jason Carter*

Jason Hawk Harris*

Jeff Plankenhorn*

Jeffrey Martin*

Jenny Owen Youngs*

Jeremy Pinnell

Jess Williamson

Jesse Dayton*

Jessye DeSilva

Jill Andrews*

Jobi Riccio*

John Paul White*

JOHNNYSWIM

Jon Muq

Joshua Quimby*

Joy Clark*

JP Harris’ Dreadful Wind and Rain

Julie Williams

Kaitlin Butts*

Kassi Valazza

Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line*

Korby Lenker*

Kyle Tuttle

Laura Cantrell

Leon Majcen*

Leon Timbo

Lindsay Lou*

The Lil Smokies

Liv Greene

Liz Brasher*

Logan Halstead*

Lola Kirke

Madeline Hawthorne*

Maggie Rose*

Marc Scibilia*

Mariel Buckley*

Mary Bragg*

Mary Gauthier

Matt Koziol*

Maya de Vitry*

The McCrary Sisters*

Mia Borders*

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Mick Flannery

Mighty Poplar

Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion*

Mikey Ferrari*

Minor Gold*

Mipso

Mya Byrne

Nat Myers

Nick Shoulders

Nigel Wearne

Noah Guthrie*

Nolan Taylor

Odie Leigh

Ole Kirkeng

Palmyra

The Panhandlers

Parker Millsap

Peter One*

Philip Bowen

Philip-Michael Scales

The Pink Stones*

The Prescriptions*

Robbie Fulks

Robert Ellis

Roger Harvey

Ruen Brothers*

Sam Johnston*

Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors

Sarah Jarosz

Sean Della Croce*

The Secret Sisters*

The Sensational Barnes Brothers

The Shindellas*

The Shootouts

Shovels & Rope

Simeon Hammond Dallas*

Skout*

Sons of the East

Sons of Town Hall*

Sophie Gault*

Steep Canyon Rangers

Striking Matches*

Summer Dean

Sunny War

SUSTO

Suzy Bogguss*

Szlachetka*

Tanner Usrey

Taylor McCall*

Teddy Thompson*

Them Dirty Roses*

Theo Kandel*

Thunderstorm Artis

Time Sawyer*

Tommy Prine*

Trapper Schoepp*

The Two Tracks*

Tyler Ramsey*

The Wandering Hearts

The Watson Twins

West Texas Exiles*

The Wheelhouse Rousters*

Wild Ponies*

Willi Carlisle

William Fitzsimmons

William Matheny*

William Prince

William Tyler & The Impossible Truth*

Wyatt Edmondson*

Wyatt Flores

Yasmin Williams