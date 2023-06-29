Americanafest Reveals Third Round of Performers

The Americana Music Association announced its third round of showcasing artists slated to perform at its annual AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 19-23 in Nashville.
Dale Watson, Eilen Jewell, John Paul White, The Secret Sisters, The Shindellas, and Tommy Prine are among the 100 newly-announced artists (a full list can be found below).
AMERICANAFEST 2023 will see artists hit the stage at new and historic Nashville venues with official showcases taking place at 3rd & Lindsley, The 5 Spot, AB Hillsboro Village, Analog, The Basement, The Basement East, The Blue Room, Brooklyn Bowl, City Winery, City Winery Lounge, Eastside Bowl, Exit/In, Jane’s Hideaway, Musicians Corner, Riverside Revival, Station Inn, and The Vinyl Lounge.
2023 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes are on sale to the public at $149. Available online here, Festival Passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events. Conference + Festival Passes are currently on sale to the public at the rate of $499 ($399 for Americana Music Association Members).
Full List of Showcasing Artists Confirmed for AMERICANAFEST 2023:
* = New artists announced in the third round
Abby Hamilton*
Abby Posner
Abe Partridge*
Adeem the Artist
AHI*
Alex Hall*
Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves*
Amelia White + The Blue Souvenirs*
Amythyst Kiah
The Arcadian Wild
Ashley Ray*
Autumn Nicholas
BAHAMAS
The Band of Heathens
Bella White
Benjamin Dakota Rogers
Beth Bombara*
Billy Allen & The Pollies*
Blue Water Highway
Bobby Rush
Boo Ray and His Shod-Hot Band*
BOWEN*YOUNG
Brennen Leigh*
Brit Taylor*
Brother Bird*
Caitlin Canty
Caleb Caudle*
Caleb Elliott*
Cat Clyde*
Chance Emerson*
Channing Wilson
Charlie Treat*
Chatham Rabbits
Christian Lopez
Chuck Mead
Colby Acuff
Cole Chaney*
Cory Branan
Cruz Contreras*
Dale Watson*
Dallas Burrow
Dan Tyminski Band
Darling West
Darlingside
David Nance & Mowed Sound*
David Wax Museum*
Dawn Landes
Dean Johnson*
Della Mae*
Denitia
Dom Flemons
Dori Freeman*
Duquette Johnston*
Dylan Earl*
Eddie 9V*
Eilen Jewell*
Elles Bailey
Emily Nenni
Eric Bolander*
Esther Rose
Ever More Nest*
Fantastic Cat
Fruition
Gabe Lee*
Goldpine
Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane
Grace Morrison*
The Grahams
Greenwood Rye*
Gretta Ziller*
The Hanging Stars
The HawtThorns*
Heather Mae*
Ira Wolf*
J.R. Carroll
Jack Botts
Jaimee Harris
Jake Kohn
Jason Carter*
Jason Hawk Harris*
Jeff Plankenhorn*
Jeffrey Martin*
Jenny Owen Youngs*
Jeremy Pinnell
Jess Williamson
Jesse Dayton*
Jessye DeSilva
Jill Andrews*
Jobi Riccio*
John Paul White*
JOHNNYSWIM
Jon Muq
Joshua Quimby*
Joy Clark*
JP Harris’ Dreadful Wind and Rain
Julie Williams
Kaitlin Butts*
Kassi Valazza
Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line*
Korby Lenker*
Kyle Tuttle
Laura Cantrell
Leon Majcen*
Leon Timbo
Lindsay Lou*
The Lil Smokies
Liv Greene
Liz Brasher*
Logan Halstead*
Lola Kirke
Madeline Hawthorne*
Maggie Rose*
Marc Scibilia*
Mariel Buckley*
Mary Bragg*
Mary Gauthier
Matt Koziol*
Maya de Vitry*
The McCrary Sisters*
Mia Borders*
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Mick Flannery
Mighty Poplar
Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion*
Mikey Ferrari*
Minor Gold*
Mipso
Mya Byrne
Nat Myers
Nick Shoulders
Nigel Wearne
Noah Guthrie*
Nolan Taylor
Odie Leigh
Ole Kirkeng
Palmyra
The Panhandlers
Parker Millsap
Peter One*
Philip Bowen
Philip-Michael Scales
The Pink Stones*
The Prescriptions*
Robbie Fulks
Robert Ellis
Roger Harvey
Ruen Brothers*
Sam Johnston*
Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors
Sarah Jarosz
Sean Della Croce*
The Secret Sisters*
The Sensational Barnes Brothers
The Shindellas*
The Shootouts
Shovels & Rope
Simeon Hammond Dallas*
Skout*
Sons of the East
Sons of Town Hall*
Sophie Gault*
Steep Canyon Rangers
Striking Matches*
Summer Dean
Sunny War
SUSTO
Suzy Bogguss*
Szlachetka*
Tanner Usrey
Taylor McCall*
Teddy Thompson*
Them Dirty Roses*
Theo Kandel*
Thunderstorm Artis
Time Sawyer*
Tommy Prine*
Trapper Schoepp*
The Two Tracks*
Tyler Ramsey*
The Wandering Hearts
The Watson Twins
West Texas Exiles*
The Wheelhouse Rousters*
Wild Ponies*
Willi Carlisle
William Fitzsimmons
William Matheny*
William Prince
William Tyler & The Impossible Truth*
Wyatt Edmondson*
Wyatt Flores
Yasmin Williams