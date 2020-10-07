Listen: John Scott Sherrill’s Song Of Unity

When hit songwriter John Scott Sherrill sings “there’s more that unites us than there is that divides us in hate” (from his new single, “You Are Still Great”), his message could not be more clear:

“We are so much better together,” Sherrill says. “It’s time to recognize all the things we have in common and stop this mindless bickering that’s tearing our country apart.”

Sherrill is releasing the single and a video for the song on his Lobo Libre Label. It comes in advance of his new record entitled Copper Tears.

“You Are Still Great” was written with the same clear-eyed lyrics and memorable melody that is the epitome of Sherrill’s work. Over the years, Sherrill has written 11 #1 hits and covers for the likes of Patty Loveless, John Anderson, Josh Turner, Peter Wolf & Mick Jagger, Steve Wariner, Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, and Alison Krauss, among others. His co-writes include Michael McDonald, Steve Cropper, Peter Frampton and Dave Loggins.

Produced by Sherrill with Ronnie Bowman and Scott Paschall, “You Are Still Great” features the same acoustic instrumentation and country charm that graced Sherrill’s 2018 Mr. Honky Tonk. For the single, he enlisted Josh Matheny (dobro), Dave Pomeroy (bass), Michael Spriggs (acoustic guitar), Eddie Bayers (drums) and Patrick McAvinue (fiddle).