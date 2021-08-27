Opry To Partner With The Community Foundation To Raise Money For Flood Victims

The Grand Ole Opry is partnering with The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee during this Saturday’s live Opry broadcast (August 28) to help raise money for those affected by the catastrophic flooding last weekend in Middle Tennessee. Donations can be made at www.cfmt.org/opry.

The Opry’s hosts and performing artists will share a flood relief call to action with the Opry House live audience in addition to those tuning in to the Opry broadcast on WSM Radio, SiriusXM: Willie’s Roadhouse and during Opry Live (8-9 pm CT) on Circle Network as well the livestream on the following channels:

Facebook Livestream

YouTube Livestream

Twitter Livestream

Among those performing on this week’s livestream are Lauren Alaina, Rodney Crowell, Laine Hardy (making his Opry debut), and Michael Ray.

On October 30, 2021, the Opry, will mark a historic, record-breaking milestone with its 5,000th Saturday night broadcast.