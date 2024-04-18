Opry To Celebrate Johnny Paycheck

The popular series Opry Country Classics will celebrate the music of the legendary renegade singer/songwriter/musician Johnny Paycheck on Thursday, May 9. Among those to perform in Paycheck’s honor are Opry members Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, and The Gatlin Brothers as well as special guest William Michael Morgan. Also featured on the show will be three second-generation performers: John Paycheck (son of Johnny Paycheck), Georgette Jones (daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette), and Jesse Keith Whitley (son of Keith Whitley and Lorrie Morgan).

Opry Country Classics, hosted by Opry member Larry Gatlin, runs Thursdays at 7:00 pm at the Grand Ole Opry House and features the timeless songs that transformed Nashville into Music City. Each Opry Country Classics performance features a number of special guests, including a Spotlight Artist sharing several greatest hits and country classics. Among those scheduled for upcoming Opry Country Classics: Avery Anna, The Bellamy Brothers, Suzy Bogguss, T Graham Brown, Mae Estes, Don Schlitz, Marty Stuart, and Twitty and Lynn.

