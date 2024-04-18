BMI’s “Rooftop On The Row” Starts Off With A Bang

BMI’s “Rooftop On The Row” series kicked off their sixth season with a bang on Tuesday (April 16) with Grammy winner Colbie Caillat and rising star, Red Street Records artist, Ryan Larkins. BMI really brought it up a notch this year and the rooftop was packed. George Dickel took care of everyone who was thirsty and Texas Road House made sure nobody was hungry.

Many Nashville power players were on the roof including AB Entertainments Anthony Smith, Showbiz Ro Music’s Liz Moran and many others

DJ Smoke was mixing some classic country with some sick beats to get the crowd warmed up.

Larkins started the show with several songs including his current single “King of Country Music” and his Cody Johnson hit, “The Painter.”

Caillat sounded better than ever and surprised the crowd with several special guests bringing out Gavin DeGraw for “I Never Told You,” Brett Young for “Worth It,” and Ashley Cooke for “Mean Girl.”

The series will continue on May 14 with Jackson Dean and Mae Estes, then Ella Langley and Redferrin on July 16 and Josh Ross and Lauren Watkins on Aug. 13.

